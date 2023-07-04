52 unaccredited agencies participated in inter-country adoptions – COA

A total of 73% agencies who participated in inter-country child adoptions in 2022 were unaccredited

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) found that a total of 52 unaccredited agencies were permitted to take part in inter-country adoptions by the National Authority for Child Care (NACC).

According to its 2022 audit, “Fifty-two or 73.24 percent of the 71 child caring agencies/child placing agencies that participated and queued for the ICAs (inter-country adoptions) lacked valid accreditation, with the absence of monitoring and coordination of the management with the responsible party in charge of accreditation from the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development), contrary to Section 17, Article VI of RA. No. 8043. Thus, it was not established if the affected CCAs/CPAs (child-caring agencies/child placement agencies) possess the appropriate standards to take part in the inter-country adoption program.”

The NACC, which operates under the DSWD, headed by Janella Estrada, is responsible for monitoring international adoption and its compliance with the law.

Rappler attempted to reach out to the NACC for further clarification, but our calls, texts, and emails went unanswered.

COA identified the lapses as resulting from a “lack of monitoring and coordination” between management and the standards bureau in updating the accreditation validity of various CCA.

In response to COA’s findings, the NACC stated in the report that it cannot halt the progress of cases approved for inter-country adoption while waiting for the CCAs/CPAs to comply with accreditation requirements.

Among the 19 accredited agencies, three of them had expired registrations, although they had a license to operate.

The COA clarified that registration and accreditation are distinct processes, stating that: “the licensing of a CCA/CPA is only one of the processes conducted by the DSWD in assessing qualification and authorizing a registered social welfare and development agency to operate as a social work agency. This is not equivalent to accreditation concerning inter-country adoption, which guarantees that the agency possesses the appropriate standards for inter-country adoption and can undertake a comprehensive child program.”

Additionally, the COA discovered 15 child caring agencies/child placement agencies for which no data could be found either in the received communication letter from the Standards Bureau or on the DSWD website, raising doubts about their validity and existence.

Earlier in 2023, the DSWD sparked a controversy when it closed down the Gentle Hands orphanage due to alleged fire code violations. – Rappler.com