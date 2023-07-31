UP Diliman College of Science produces record number of PhD graduates

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RECORD. The UP Diliman College of Science produces 19 PhD graduates in 2023, the most number of doctorates in the college's 40-year history.

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 19 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) candidates from the University of the Philippines Diliman College of Science (UPD-CS) graduated on Saturday, July 29 – the highest in almost half a century.

UPD-CS dean Giovanni Tapang said during the college’s Special Recognition Program at the UP Theater that this year’s PhD graduates were the “most the college had in CS’ 40-year history.”

According to a UPD-CS press release, the number of PhD enrollees in the college “has been consistently on the rise every year,” and the number of graduates this year was “almost double that of the previous year.”

Bernard Alan Racoma, this year’s Most Outstanding PhD Graduate from the UPD-CS Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology, spoke on behalf of the graduate students.

“There shouldn’t be shame when we take a long time in our studies – be it in graduate or undergraduate education. When this happens, more often than not, there are reasons behind it…. Just like there are reasons why clouds form and it rains, there are always valid reasons why students fall behind, give up, get delayed, or drop out,” he said.

During the program, BS Physics graduate summa cum laude Mary June Ricaña noted in her own graduation speech that the country only has “189 scientists per million people,” a “far cry” from the ideal ratio of 380 per million population.

“The truth is, science should not be so difficult to pursue. It should be an arm’s reach to every child who ever looked at the night sky and dreamed of one day exploring galaxies,” Ricaña said.

Overall, 454 newly minted students graduated on Saturday. Among them were 19 PhD graduates, 108 Master of Science graduates, 7 Master of Arts graduates, 3 Professional Masters, 5 diploma recipients, and 312 Bachelor of Science graduates. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com