LIVE: Senate inquiry into Degamo killing

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs is set to conduct an investigation in aid of legislation into the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, who was killed along with eight other people, last March 4.

While Negros Island has been a hot spot for political violence, insurgency, and drug killings, the Degamo assassination has been one of the most bloody killings over the past decade.

Degamo’s widow, Janice, the mayor of Pamplona town, Negros Oriental, has been calling for an investigation into her husband’s assassination, along with other killings in Negros Oriental province.

Also expected to attend is former governor Pryde Henry Teves, who was unseated by Degamo months before the assassination.

Committee chairperson Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa also invited Teves’ brother Congressman Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves to participate in the inquiry through video conferencing. Arnie has been the main focus of the government’s joint task force investigation into the killing, although he has denied his involvement in the massacre several times.

Janice, however, has protested the participation of Arnie, saying the fugitive congressman – who is wanted for three previous killings in 2019 – should attend in person.

