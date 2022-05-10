Gatchalian brothers Wes, Rex set to win Valenzuela posts

Wes is poised to become the mayor, while Rex is bound for a Congress comeback

VALENZUELA, Philippines – Brothers Wes and Rex Gatchalian look poised to winning their respective races and succeed in switching places.

Valenzuela City 1st District Representative and Deputy Speaker Wes is on his way to winning as mayor, while his brother, the incumbent city chief executive Rex, is poised to succeed him as member of congress.

According to 100% of unofficial electoral returns, Wes is bound to win in his maiden run for Valenzuela mayor and succeed his brother in the post, garnering 275,650 votes versus opponent Bombit Bernardo’s 75,026 votes.

Rex ran unchallenged, marking his worry-free return to congress. Brother Wes served as Valenzuela representative in the 14th and 15th Congress from 2007 to 2013.

Both brothers ran under the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC).

Their older brother, Win, is currently a senator running for reelection. He is also poised to secure another term, currently ranked 4th, with over 20 million votes. He previously ran under the Lacson-Sotto slate but was dropped after he endorsed Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte.

Win served in the same positions of both his brothers prior to running for the Senate in 2016.

Valenzuela is one of the country’s most vote-rich cities with 443,611 registered voters. As for the presidential and vice presidential races, presumptive president Marcos Jr. won in the city, along with running mate Duterte. – Rappler.com