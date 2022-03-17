Veteran Cebu broadcaster Bobby Nalzaro dies

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Veteran broadcaster Bobby Nalzaro, 58, died on Thursday, March 17, GMA Regional Network confirmed in a Facebook post.

“The GMA Network expresses its greatest sorrow over the death of our beloved Kapuso Pablito “Super Bob” G. Nalzaro who was 58,” the GMA Regional Network said in a statement posted on the Facebook page of its flagship news program Balitang Bisdak, where Nalzaro had been a mainstay anchor since 1999.



He was also the station manager of Super Radyo DYSS where he was a commentator and wrote a weekly column for Superbalita, the Cebuano-language newspaper of SunStar Cebu.

Nalzaro was originally from Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte. He started his journalism career in Zamboanga City in 1980 where he was a reporter for local radio and print, before he moved to Cebu City in 1987.

The Cebu Citizens Press Council (CCPC) said in a statement that while they mourn Nalzaro’s death, they “celebrate his invaluable legacy in journalism.”

“Bobby, 58, cut a giant and colorful figure in the media landscape, though he was not massive physically and most of the time was garbed all-white,” the CCPC said. “Bobby achieved the kind of success that eludes most others: he earned the trust of a vast and loyal audience,” they added.

The local journalism advocacy group said Nalzaro “thrived in controversy and verbal fights” but, as he told his colleagues more than once: “sometimes we need to get wet and dirty, even mugged and bruised so we can shout the truth from the rooftops.”



Nalzaro has faced at least 30 libel suits in his career and has spoken publicly about having been threatened and harassed over his commentaries and reporting.



Neither his network nor his family revealed the cause of death, but Nalzaro wrote in a January 2022 column that he was admitted to the hospital from December 24 to 30 for hypertension. – Rappler.com