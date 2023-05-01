WATCH: Ano ang pag-uusapan nina Marcos at Biden sa White House?

LIVE

We walk you through the issues the two leaders will be focusing on during their second bilateral meeting

WASHINGTON DC, USA – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. meets his US counterpart President Joe Biden for the second time in less than a year. This time, Marcos heads to the White House to reaffirm and revisit the long-standing alliance of the two countries.

What can we expect the two world leaders to discuss? Rappler’s Bea Cupin gives a recap of the upcoming meeting. – Rappler.com