WATCH: On Ninoy Aquino Day, Bishop asks Filipinos, ‘nakalimutan na ba?’

MANILA, Philippines – On the 40th death anniversary of Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. on Monday, August 21, Archbishop Socrates Villegas, a protégé of the late Jaime Cardinal Sin, delivered a homily at Sto. Domingo Church in Quezon City. It was in this same church where public viewing of the remains of Aquino were held, as well as where the final Mass was celebrated before he was buried in 1983.

“Pagkatapos ng apatnapung taon, naririto tayo sa parehong simbahan kung saan siya ibinurol. May dahilan pa ba? May kabuluhan pa ba? Para saan pa? Nakalimutan na ba? Villegas asked.

(After 40 years, we’re here at the same church where his wake was held. Is there still a reason? Is it still worth it? For what is it for? Did we forget?)

August 21 is Ninoy Aquino Day, the day of the assassination of the former senator who was among the prominent opposition voices during the Marcos dictatorship. Aquino’s murder on the tarmac of the then Manila International Airport is considered one of events which led to the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution.

Some forty years later, the son and namesake of the late dictator, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was elected as president.

Watch Villegas’ homily in the video. – Rappler.com