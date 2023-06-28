Rappler Recap: Breaking down Marcos’ first defeat as president at the Supreme Court

President Marcos' office is a respondent in the petition that challenged the constitutionality of his move to sign into law a measure that postponed the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections initially scheduled for December 2022

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court has declared as unconstitutional the postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections originally scheduled in December 2022.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose office is a respondent in the High Court petition, signed the law in October 2022.

In this Rappler Recap, we revisit the justifications made by lawmakers to delay the polls, a move that incurred additional expenses worth billions of pesos anyway.

We also take a look at how the ruling impacts future attempts by Congress to defer the conduct of the village and youth council elections. – Rappler.com