LIVESTREAM: Chrism Mass on Maundy Thursday 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Catholic bishops begin the observance of Maundy Thursday, April 6, by blessing the holy oils to be used in churches throughout the year.

At the Chrism Mass, the bishop consecrates chrism, or the holy oil used in baptism, confirmation, and other church rituals. the bishop also consecrates the holy oil used in anointing the sick. Within the same liturgy, priests renew their vows before the bishop.

Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, leads the Chrism Mass in his diocese at 8 am (Manila time) on Maundy Thursday.

Watch the Chrism Mass here. – Rappler.com