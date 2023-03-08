LIVESTREAM: Comelec holds summit to lay out election reform agenda

LIVE

400 stakeholders from various sectors convene to discuss election reforms in relation to campaign finance, civic education, voter engagement, and the automated elections

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) kicks off on Wednesday, March 8, a three-day election summit that gathers over 400 stakeholders from election monitoring groups, academe, government agencies, civil society organizations, and Congress to discuss election reforms.

These proposed reforms are in relation to campaign finance, civic education, voter engagement, and the automated elections.

Since the last quarter of 2022, the Comelec has been conducting focus group discussions and consultations in preparation for the summit.

Among the expected guests in the three-day event are President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate electoral reforms panel chair Imee Marcos, and House electoral reforms committee chair Maximo Dalog, Jr.

