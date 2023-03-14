WATCH: A look back on Rappler’s coverage of the Metro Manila and Luzon lockdown in 2020

Three years ago, small teams of Rappler reporters and production specialists went to different entry and exit points in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines – In March 2020, like all newsrooms in the country, Rappler covered the Metro Manila and Luzon lockdown. Not knowing when the community quarantines would end, journalists went out to the field and filed stories despite the health risks from COVID-19.

On March 15, 2020, small teams of Rappler reporters and production specialists went to different entry and exit points in Metro Manila to bring live footage of commuters and travelers.

Behind the camera, desk editors, producers, artists, researchers, community and social media managers processed reports coming from the field.

Three years later, Rappler is still covering the pandemic – its effects on the people, impact on the economy, and the policies and actions being taken by the government.

Watch this video to look back on the 3-day coverage. – Rappler.com

Video editor: Jaene Zaplan

Producer: Jaira Roxas

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso