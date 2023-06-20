LIVESTREAM: 125th founding anniversary of the Department of Agriculture

Bookmark this page to watch the livestream

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture is marking its 125th founding anniversary on Tuesday, June 20.

The department was founded on June 23, 1898, more than a week after the proclamation of Philippine Independence.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., also serving as agriculture chief concurrently, is attending the event and is expected to talk about his much-touted Kadiwa Program and other agricultural issues.

Watch the livestream here at 2 pm.