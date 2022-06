The 16th Philippine president is accorded departure honors at Malacañang Palace

MANILA, Philippines – Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte is accorded departure honors at Malacañang Palace on his last day in office, Thursday, June 30.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will take over as the 17th president of the the Philippines.

Watch the ceremony here:

Play Video

– Rappler.com