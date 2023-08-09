LIVESTREAM: Marcos’ economic team briefs House about proposed 2024 budget

REQUEST. A board flashes the number P5.768 trillion, the amount that the executive branch is asking Congress for fiscal year 2024, during the budget department's turnover of the spending plan to the House of Representatives on August 2, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ economic managers face the House of Representatives on Thursday, August 10, as deliberations on the proposed 2024 budget begins.

Attending the meeting organized by the appropriations committee are Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona.

These key officials – who make up the Development Budget Coordination Committee – will brief lawmakers on the decisions they made that led to the output that is the 2024 National Expenditure Program amounting to P5.768 trillion. It’s up to Congress to scrutinize the proposal.

This is the first of a series of committee meetings in the House to be attended by various government agencies, expected to last until mid-September.

Watch the livestream of the hearing at 9:30 am on Thursday, August 10 here. – Rappler.com