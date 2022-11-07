LIVESTREAM: DOJ-DILG joint press conference on Percy Lapid case

LIVE

Bookmark this page to watch the press conference on Monday, at 10:30 am

MANILA, Philippines – Over a month after the killing of broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of the Interior and Local Government will hold a joint press conference on Monday, November 7, to give updates on the case.

They are also expected to report on the probe into the death of Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman in Lapid’s killing, who died inside the New Bilibid Prison.

The two agencies, who oversee the investigation into the case through the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation, are expected to provide more details on the new complaints that are expected to be filed against people tagged in the alleged crimes.

Last week, DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said murder complaints will be filed against at least 10 people.

