WATCH: How to volunteer for Paeng relief efforts

The agency is targeting to pack and send out at least 18,000 food packs daily until November 11

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Paeng left a trail of devastation in the Philippines, after heavy rain resulted in deadly floods and landslides that affected over 2 million Filipinos.

Efforts to bring relief to areas badly hit by the storm are now ongoing, with the Department of Social Welfare and Development calling on the public to volunteer for the packing of food packs in its logistics hub in Pasay City.

The agency targets to pack and send out at least 18,000 food packs daily until November 11.

To volunteer, contact the DSWD at any of the following numbers: 09569226155 or 09152921875.

While current operations were focused on responding to Paeng, the DSWD said its doors will remain open to volunteers who wish to assist in its ongoing relief efforts year-round. The Philippines experiences an average of 20 storms annually. – Rappler.com