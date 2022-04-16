[LIVESTREAM] Easter Vigil 2022 with Bishop Ambo David, CBCP president

Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio 'Ambo' David, president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, leads the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday, April 16

MANILA, Philippines – The Catholic Church starts celebrating its biggest feast in the evening of Holy Saturday, April 16, with the observance of the Easter Vigil in different parishes.

The Easter Vigil, usually two hours long, is the longest and also most special liturgy in the Catholic Church each year, marking the victory of light over darkness as Christ conquers death. Held the night before Easter Sunday, it is also considered an anticipated Sunday Mass.

At the San Roque Cathedral, Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David leads the Easter Vigil at 8 pm (Manila time) on Saturday. Rappler is livestreaming the Easter Vigil Mass courtesy of the Diocese of Kalookan.

– Rappler.com