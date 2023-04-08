LIVESTREAM: Easter Vigil 2023 with Bishop Ambo David, CBCP president

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – The Catholic Church celebrates its most important liturgy on the eve of Easter Sunday, April 9, as it remembers the resurrection of Christ during Easter Vigil.

Considered an anticipated Sunday Mass, the Easter Vigil marks the victory of light over darkness as Christ conquers death. The liturgy includes the blessing of fire and water and, in many churches, also the baptism of adult converts to the Catholic faith.

Bishop Pablo Virgilio “Ambo” David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, leads the Easter Vigil at 8 pm (Manila time) at San Roque Cathedral on Black Saturday, April 8.

Watch the livestream here.