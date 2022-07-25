LIVESTREAM: Marcos’ first SONA | State of the Nation Address 2022

LIVE

Bookmark and refresh this page to watch the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., airing live at 4 pm (Manila time) on Monday, July 25

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., almost a month after he was inaugurated as the 17th president of the Philippines, is set to hold his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 25.

Monday’s event provides an avenue for Marcos to announce his plans for the country for the entire year. His SONA is also expected to highlight the priority measures of the new chief executive.

Watch Marcos’ full SONA here, once it airs at 4 pm (Manila time) on Monday, July 25. Prior to the SONA, watch Rappler’s panel discussion in the same YouTube link above. – Rappler.com