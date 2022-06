NEW PRESIDENT. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is the 17th president of the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines – At noon of Thursday, June 30, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. takes his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines at the National Museum.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo administers the oath of Marcos.

Watch the full oath-taking ceremony here:

Play Video

– Rappler.com