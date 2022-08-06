WATCH: Fidel V. Ramos, in the eyes of the men and women who served under him

As more tributes pour in for the 12th president of the Philippines, this is how members of his Cabinet remember him

MANILA, Philippines – Cabinet officials of the late former president Fidel V. Ramos delivered moving tributes for the man whose impeccable work ethic and appreciation of democracy made him, even after his term, a “trustee of the nation.”

As he led the country from 1992 to 1998, he left a legacy of a government that strived for peace, stability, and economic growth.

Watch this report by Dwight de Leon. – Rappler.com