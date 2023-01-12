LIVESTREAM: New chiefs of defense, military hold first press conference

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ new defense chief Carlito Galvez Jr. and new military chief General Andres Centino are holding a press conference on Thursday, January 12, following the Armed Forces of the Philippines command conference at Camp Aguinaldo.
The briefing is the first for the two newly appointed chiefs after sudden leadership changes sent shockwaves within the uniformed service.
Galvez takes the place of former defense officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr., who quit the post on January 6. Centino, meanwhile, returns as AFP chief, replacing Lieutenant General Bartolome Vicente Bacarro.
