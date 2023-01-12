LIVESTREAM: New chiefs of defense, military hold first press conference

AFP CHIEF. Reappointed military chief General Andres Centino receives the saber from Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin as a symbol of assuming the military's command during the change of command ceremony on January 7, 2022.

Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. and General Andres Centino, chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, face the media at 10:30 am on Thursday, January 12. Watch the press conference here.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ new defense chief Carlito Galvez Jr. and new military chief General Andres Centino are holding a press conference on Thursday, January 12, following the Armed Forces of the Philippines command conference at Camp Aguinaldo.

The briefing is the first for the two newly appointed chiefs after sudden leadership changes sent shockwaves within the uniformed service.

Galvez takes the place of former defense officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr., who quit the post on January 6. Centino, meanwhile, returns as AFP chief, replacing Lieutenant General Bartolome Vicente Bacarro.

Bookmark this page to watch the press conference on Thursday, at 10:30 am. – Rappler.com