Departure honors for President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacanang with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos jr, on June 30, 2022. RTVM screenshot

President Rodrigo Duterte hands over the reins of the country to his successor

MANILA, Philippines – Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, June 30, welcomes incoming President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacañang Palace.

It is a homecoming of sorts for former Malacañang resident Marcos, whose father and namesake was ousted from power in 1986.

