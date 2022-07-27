LIVESTREAM: Risa Hontiveros holds briefing on cases of child abuse in social media

Bookmark this page to watch the briefing at 11:30 am

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Risa Hontiveros, the reelected chairperson of the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality, continues to act on the reported child abuses of young children in various social media platforms.

On Wednesday, July 27, Hontiveros will hold a press briefing to provide updates on these cases. Prior to the briefing, the senator will have a meeting with representatives of the National Bureau of Investigation and Facebook.

Social media users sounded the alarm over Usapang Diskarte, a Youtube channel, which created content on seducing minors and objectifying women. Hontiveros, amid this concern, urged the passage of the anti-online sexual abuse and exploitation of children bill.

– Rappler.com