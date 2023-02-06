LIVE: House public consultation on charter change

LIVE

The hearing aims to discuss whether now is the right time to push for charter change, and what process should be undertaken in the event the proposal gains traction

MANILA, Philippines – The House constitutional amendments panel on Monday, February 6, conducted its second public consultation on proposals to amend or revise the 1987 Constitution.

As of writing, a total of 12 bills and resolutions have been referred to the constitutional amendments committee for consideration.

House constitutional amendments panel chairman Rufus Rodriguez has said Speaker Martin Romualdez, the President’s cousin, is hands off on the current charter change discussions.

