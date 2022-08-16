LIVESTREAM: House hearing on proposed postponement of barangay, SK polls

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – The House suffrage panel held a hearing on Tuesday, August 15, on the proposed postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections scheduled in December.

There are dozens of pending House bills seeking to delay the conduct of the said polls by at least a year or more, due to a number of reasons – from using the poll budget for pandemic response to “allowing” the country to heal after the divisive May 9 vote.

