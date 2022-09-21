WATCH: Immortalizing memories of Martial Law victims through exhibit

Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo tours the mini exhibit and talks to the memorial commission's chief Chuck Crisanto to discuss the challenges the commission faces

MANILA, Philippines – On September 21, various groups marked the 50th year of the Martial Law declaration of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Some held protests in the country’s capital region, while government agencies like the Human Rights Violations Victims’ Memorial Commission (HRVVMC) launched an exhibit to immortalize the memories of Martial Law victims.

The HRVVMC, or the memorial commission, is an attached agency of the Commission on Human Rights. The commission’s primary goal is to “establish, restore, preserve and conserve a Memorial Museum, Library, Archive and Compendium in honor of the human rights violation victims.”

To mark the Martial Law declaration, the memorial commission launched the talk, “Tao sa Tao: Mga Totoong Kuwento ng Martial Law” (Person to Person: True stories of Martial Law), which featured real-life stories of Martial Law survivors.

The commission also launched a mini-exhibit featuring materials containing information about the time, as well as the diorama of the proposed Freedom Memorial Museum. The event and the exhibit will be held on September 21 and 24, and then October 1,8, and 15.

Click the video above to watch Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo as he tours inside the mini exhibit. He also talked to the memorial commission’s chief Chuck Crisanto to discuss the challenges the commission faces. – Rappler.com