Bookmark this page for the livestream of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s oath-taking on Thursday, June 30

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. takes his oath office on Thursday, June 30, at the National Museum in Manila.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo will swear in Marcos, while actress Toni Gonzaga will sing the national anthem.

Bookmark this page for the livestream of Marcos’ inauguration. – Rappler.com