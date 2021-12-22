WATCH: Inside the Typhoon Odette relief efforts in Ateneo de Manila

In the Quezon City-based university, donations pour in for Typhoon Odette victims. Watch the video to see how you too can help.

The Ateneo de Manila University is among those at the forefront of relief efforts for victims of Typhoon Odette, after the storm left at least 375 people dead in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The Tanging Yaman Foundation and other university organizations have been continuously receiving donations, some of which have already been shipped to Siargao Island, a storm-hit tourist spot in Surigao del Norte. Besides the foundation, the relief operations are also being led by the Ateneo Dream Team and Simbahang Lingkod.

In this video, Rappler reporter Dwight de Leon talks to volunteers who hope their help and support will help fellow Filipinos who are reeling from the typhoon’s impact to start again. – Rappler.com