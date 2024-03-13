Rappler Talk: ‘Drag is not a crime’ with Pura Luka Vega

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Justice reporter Lian Buan talks to Pura Luka Vega in this episode of Rappler Talk, airing 4 pm on Thursday, March 14

MANILA, Philippines – Drag performer Pura Luka Vega stands to face a string of criminal charges of the pre-war penal law against “indecent and immoral shows” over a drag performance of the Catholic Church song “Ama Namin (The Lord’s Prayer).”

Pura has scored a key win so far: a resolution by a Tacloban prosecutor saying that the performance, if taken as a whole, has “serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”

Now, Pura has become a symbol of resistance against “these archaic laws.”

Justice reporter Lian Buan talks to Pura in this episode of Rappler Talk, airing 4 pm on Thursday, March 14. – Rappler.com