WATCH: Farewell, Jemboy Baltazar

The teenager from Navotas is buried on the sixth death anniversary of Kian delos Santos, who also died in the hands of cops at the age of 17

MANILA, Philippines – Exactly two weeks after Jerhode “Jemboy” Baltazar was killed, his loved ones, along with strangers calling for justice, brought him to his final resting place at the La Loma Cemetery on Wednesday, August 16.

Cops gunned down the teenager as he and his friend cleaned their boat in a river near their home in Barangay NBBS Kaunlaran, Navotas City, on August 2. Baltazar was buried on the sixth death anniversary of Kian delos Santos who also died in the hands of the police at the age of 17.

In this report, Rappler’s justice and police reporter Jairo Bolledo walks us through Baltazar’s funeral. – Rappler.com

Reporter/ writer: Jairo Bolledo

Production specialist: Errol Almario

Video editor: Emerald Hidalgo

Producer: Jaira Roxas

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso