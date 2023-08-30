WATCH: John Frances Ompad, another teen killed by a cop

John Frances Ompad is the second teen killed by police in August 2023 alone, after Jemboy Baltazar in Navotas City

MANILA, Philippines – Another teen lost his life in the hands of a cop who was supposed to be duty-bound to protect citizens.

Police Corporal Arnulfo Sabillo killed 15-year-old John Frances Ompad on August 20, right in front of the teen’s house in Barangay San Isidro, Rodriguez, Rizal. His family said John Frances’ older brother, John Ace, was flagged by Sabillo and the cop’s civilian companion while John Ace was on his way home after receiving his salary.

John Ace refused to stop, but Sabillo and his companion tailed him. While in front of the house, Sabillo’s companion attempted to draw a gun, which prompted John Ace to throw his helmet at them. Then the shooting followed.

John Frances was shot in the abdomen and later died in the hospital. He is the second teen killed by the police in August alone, after Jemboy Baltazar in Navotas City on August 2.

In this report, Rappler police and justice reporter Jairo Bolledo speaks to the family about their recollection of the tragedy. This report also details John Frances’ personal life, his dream, and his last moments with his family. – Rappler.com

Reporter/ writer: Jairo Bolledo

Production specialist: Franz Lopez

Video editor: Jaene Zaplan

Producers: Cara Oliver, Jaira Roxas

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso