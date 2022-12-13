[WATCH] Marcos on following EU maritime safety standards: ‘We’ll have to comply’

Without going into specifics, the President says: 'I think that we will going to do everything that we can'

BRUSSELS, Belgium – In a December 11 interview with media en route to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-European Union (EU) Summit, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. talked about the Philippines’ compliance issues with the European Maritime Safety Agency and the real danger of Filipino seafarers losing jobs if it fails to do so.

Without going into specifics, the Philippine President said: “I think that we will going to do everything that we can. We cannot leave it hanging like this. We cannot leave it hanging like this. And this is our last chance, so we have to really…we really have to get it done.”

Marcos will be meeting with the EU, EU-based corporations, and the International Maritime Employers’ Council on the sidelines of the summit. – Rappler.com