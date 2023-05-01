WATCH: Marcos mulls making mask-wearing mandatory again

'I hope we don’t have to but we might, but I hope not,' the president said in a chance interview with reporters on board PR001

ON BOARD PR001 – Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases anew, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he is considering making mask-wearing mandatory again.

“I hope we don’t have to but we might, but I hope not,” he said in a chance interview with reporters on the presidential plane en route to the US.

The Marcos administration rapidly eased mask-wearing rules in the country last October, citing the need to attract more tourists. – Rappler.com