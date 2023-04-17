WATCH: Marcos, Czech Prime Minister hold press briefing 

LIVE

Petr Fiala is the second head of government so visit Manila with Marcos as president

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hosts the second head of government to visit Manila under his presidency, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

The Czech leader arrived for his official visit on Sunday, April 16, and will be here until Tuesday, April 18. The Manila visit kicks off Fiala’s 10-day sojourn across different Asian countries.

On Monday, April 17, Fiala visits Marcos in Malacañang Palace for a bilateral meeting, a joint press conference, and an official dinner.

