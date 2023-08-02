DBM submits proposed 2024 budget to House of Representatives

LIVE

(1st UPDATE) The 2024 National Expenditure Program is P5.768 trillion, which is 9.5% higher than the current government budget

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) turned over the Marcos administration’s proposed 2024 budget or National Expenditure Program (NEP) worth P5.768 trillion to Congress on Wednesday, August 2.

The proposed spending plan is higher by 9.5% compared to this year’s P5.268 trillion budget.

“It is the administration’s fervent hope that this budget will continue to lay the groundwork for future-proofing the economy and making the country’s growth inclusive and sustainable,” said Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.

As expected, the education sector got the highest share in the proposed budget, amounting to P924.7 billion, higher than the P895.2 billion budget for 2023.

The administration also wants to double the budget for the transportation sector to P214.3 billion in 2024, from P106 billion in 2023.

Three-fourths of the budget will go to the administration’s rail transport program, including the following:

Development of North-South Commuter Railway System connecting New Clark City to Calamba

Development of Metro Manila Subway Project Phase 1

Development of LRT Line 1 Cavite Extension

Reconstruction of PNR South Main Line

Rehabilitation of MRT-3

The agriculture sector also got an increase of around P7.8 billion, intended for programs on rice, corn, livestock, and high value crops.

Here’s the breakdown of the budget allotted for priority sectors:

Public works: P822.2 billion (down from P894.2 billion in 2023)

Health: P306.1 billion (down from P314.7 billion in 2023)

Interior and local government: P259.5 billion (up from P253.2 billion in 2023)

Defense: P232.2 billion (up from P203.4 billion in 2023)

Transportation: P214.3 billion (up from P106 billion in 2023)

Social welfare: P209.9 billion (up from P199.5 billion in 2023)

Agriculture: P181.4 billion (up from P173.6 billion in 2023)

Judiciary: P57.8 billion (up from P54.9 billion in 2023)

Labor: P40.5 billion (down from P47.1 billion in 2023)

Speaker Martin Romualdez, who received the proposed spending plan, reiterated the House’s commitment to pass the NEP before the chamber goes on a break in October.

“We will deliberate on the budget in a very transparent manner and get the widest consensus for our spending plan. The majority will listen to the concerns of our friends from the minority bloc,” Romualdez said on Wednesday.

Last year, lawmakers from the progressive Makabayan bloc criticized the House leadership over the swift approval of the proposed 2023 budget of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education (DepEd) – both led by Sara Duterte – at the committee level. The speedy deliberation was a tradition of extending parliamentary courtesy to the Philippine president and vice president.

The opposition also fought tooth and nail to remove the P150 million in confidential funds allotted to DepEd, but it eventually remained in the GAA.

P9.2-billion confidential and intel funds

For 2024, the Marcos administration is asking Congress approve its proposed confidential and intelligence funds worth P9.2 billion across all agencies.

Of this total, P4.5 billion will go to the Office of the President, P500 million to the OVP, P150 million to DepEd, and P50 million to the Department of Agriculture, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also heads.

Congress is tasked to scrutinize the proposed national budget, going through the House first before the Senate.

Once the budget bill hurdles both chambers, the president signs it into law, called the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for the fiscal year. – Rappler.com