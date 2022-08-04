WATCH: President Marcos remembers FVR as ‘symbol of stability’ after EDSA Revolution

EXPRESSING SYMPATHIES. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gives a short statement to the media on the passing of the late former president Fidel V. Ramos on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Heritage Park in Taguig.

Fidel V. Ramos 'when he was president, was a symbol of stability after all the tumultuous events of 1986,' says President Marcos

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited the wake of former president Fidel V. Ramos (FVR) on Thursday, August 4, remembering his distant uncle as as a “symbol of stability” during his time as the Philippines’ chief executive.

“I just reminded Mrs. [Amelita] Ramos on how FVR, when he became president, was a symbol of stability after all the tumultuous events of 1986. When he came into the presidency, he brought calm and he brought stability to our country,” he said in a short statement to the media at Heritage Park in Taguig.

“We clearly have suffered the loss for our country. But the memories of him will be good because of the good work he did for the Philippines,” he added.

Ramos was the second cousin of former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., and was army vice chief during Martial Law. Ramos’ decision to defect from the dictator’s administration was cited as among the turning points that led to the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution.

That revolt ousted Marcos Sr., and forced his family, including his son and namesake, into exile for years. – Rappler.com