[LIVESTREAM] Maundy Thursday 2022: Chrism Mass with Bishop Ambo David

Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio 'Ambo' David, president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, leads Chrism Mass on Maundy Thursday, April 14

MANILA, Philippines – Chrism Mass, where bishops bless the holy oils to be used throughout the year, begins the celebration of Maundy Thursday in the Catholic Church.

During the Chrism Mass, bishops consecrate chrism, or the holy oil used in baptism, confirmation, and other Church rituals. Bishops also consecrate the holy oil used in anointing the sick. Prelates also remind their priests to stay true to their vows, which the priests renew on the same day.

At the Diocese of Kalookan, Bishop Pablo Virgilio “Ambo” David leads the the Chrism Mass at 8 am (Manila time) on Maundy Thursday, April 14. David is also president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines or CBCP.

