WATCH: Marcos leads PNP change of command ceremony

LIVE

Watch the change of command ceremony and retirement honors for outgoing PNP chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the Philippine National Police (PNP) Change of Command Ceremony and Retirement Honors for outgoing PNP chief Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday, April 24.

Replacing Azurin is Police Major General Benjamin Acorda Jr., who headed the Philippine National Police’s Directorate for Intelligence.

Acorda will serve as PNP chief until his retirement in early December. – Rappler.com