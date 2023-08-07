WATCH: Philippine officials hold joint presser after China uses water cannon in West Philippine Sea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The DFA, AFP, PCG, and NSC hold a joint rare press conference after the China Coast Guard blocks and uses a water cannon against Philippine vessels

MANILA, Philippines – Two days after a Chinese Coast Guard vessel used a water cannon against Philippine vessels en route to the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the Philippines’ National Task Force – West Philippine Sea holds a rare joint press briefing on Monday, August 7.

On August 5, during a resupply mission to the Philippines’ BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, Chinese Coast Guard blocked and later water cannoned an indigenous boat chartered by the military. It also directed a water cannon at a Philippine Coast Guard vessel.

The incident is the latest in a string of China’s incursions in the West Philippine Sea. China’s vessels have continued to harass Philippine vessels, despite a promise of “matured” relations between the two Asian countries.

Officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the National Security Council, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine Coast Guard, will be addressing media in Manila.

