Philippines
International Criminal Court

LIVE: PH gov’t holds press briefing after ICC ruling on drug war probe appeal

Rappler.com
The Office of the Solicitor General, which serves as the Philippine government's primary legal counsel, will lead the briefing

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government, through the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG), will hold a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, July 18.

The OSG will address the media following the release of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision on the Philippine government’s appeal to stop the ICC’s investigation into former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs and the killings in Davao City.

Assistant Solicitor General Markk Perete is expected to hold the briefing.

