WATCH: PMA Madasigon Class of 2023’s graduation rites

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 2023 graduate on Sunday, May 21, after four years of intense training and studying at Fort del Pilar in Baguio City.

311 graduates – 239 men and 72 women – will be marching for the last time as cadets, during graduation rites that will be attended by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. This is Marcos’ first PMA graduation as the commander-in-chief.

Marcos will present the Presidential Saber award to Class Valedictorian Cadet 1st Class Warren D. Leonor, among other awards. Vice President Sara Duterte is also expected to grace the event and present the Vice-Presidential Saber to Cadet 1st Class Edmundo Logronio.

The Class of 2023 is called the Madasigon (MAndirigmang May DAngal SImbolo ng Galing at PagbangON) Class. The PMA is considered the premier military academy of the country. It is the alma matter of many Armed Forces of the Philippines officials – many of whom also go on to hold top posts in the civilian world.

