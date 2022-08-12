[WATCH] ‘Nakauwi na si Eddie’: Philippines’ farewell to FVR

Watch this video to witness how the Philippines paid its last respects to the man who urged every Filipino to believe in the mantra, 'Kaya natin 'to!'

MANILA, Philippines – Former president Fidel V. Ramos – popularly known as FVR – had been laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Ramos, who died at the age of 94, was the Philippines’ 12th president and a key player in the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution that ousted the Marcos dictatorship and restored democracy in the country.

Ramos was given a state funeral on August 9. Watch this video to witness how the Philippines paid its last respects to the man who urged every Filipino to believe in the mantra, “Kaya natin ‘to!” (We can do it). – Rappler.com

