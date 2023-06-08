WATCH: Philippines, US, Japan coast guards ‘intercept’ weapons in maritime drill

The weeklong trilateral exercises among the three allies come as the Philippine Coast Guard faces a daunting task as the country asserts its rights in the South China Sea

ABOARD THE BRP CABRA – In the West Philippine Sea off the coast of Bataan, the coast guards of the Philippines, United States, and Japan work together in playing out several scenarios. Among them is a ship bearing weapons of mass destruction that’s approaching Manila.

Rappler's Bea Cupin reports.