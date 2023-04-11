WATCH: Philippines, US kick off Balikatan exercise 2023

The major events will include command post, cyber defense, and field exercises, and humanitarian civic assistance

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and American troops opened the 2023 Balikatan exercise on Tuesday, April 11 – the largest in the 38-year history of the joint military training.

According to the Philippine military, over 17,000 soldiers will participate in the exercise: 12,200 from the US, 5,400 from the AFP, and around 100 from Australian military force. The major events will include command post, cyber defense, and field exercises, and humanitarian civic assistance.

Meanwhile, the activities will be held in North and Central Luzon, and in Antique. The areas are covered by the AFP’s Northern Luzon Command, Western Command, and Visayas Command.

Click the video above to watch the full opening ceremony of the 38th Balikatan exercise. – Rappler.com