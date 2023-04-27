Philippines
[WATCH] Philippine, US troops flex interoperability in final 2023 Balikatan drill

With President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as guest of honor, Filipino and American soldiers work together to sink a decommissioned Philippine Navy ship during the biggest Balikatan yet

MANILA, Philippines — The largest Balikatan wraps up with an exercise that’s never been done before: Filipino and American troops working together to sink a decommissioned Philippine Navy warship

What value does the largest Balikatan, to date, have on two long-time treaty partners? Bea Cupin reports from Zambales. – Rappler.com

