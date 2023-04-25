LIVESTREAM: New PNP chief Acorda holds first press conference

LIVE

Watch the first press conference of new PNP chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. on Tuesday, April 25

MANILA, Philippines – Newly appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. is holding his first press conference at Camp Came on Tuesday, April 25.

Acorda replaced PNP chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr.. during the change of command ceremony on Monday, April 24, which was Azurin’s 56th birthday. The new PNP chief will serve until his retirement on December 3, or for less than eight months.

Prior to his appointment, Acorda headed the PNP’s Directorate for Intelligence. In 2022, he headed the Northern Mindanao regional police.

Watch the new PNP chief’s first press conference here. – Rappler.com