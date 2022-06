President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers a speech after swearing in as the 17th President of the Philippines, at the National Museum of Fine Arts on June 30, 2022.

Watch the inaugural speech of the Philippines' 17th president

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. delivers his inaugural speech after taking his oath of office as the 17th president of the Philippines at the National Museum on Thursday, June 30.

Marcos ascends to the presidency 36 years after his namesake and father was ousted through the EDSA People Power Revolution.

Watch Marcos’ full speech here:

