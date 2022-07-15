WATCH: First press conference of Marcos’ NTF-ELCAC

MANILA, Philippines – The controversial National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) held its first executive committee meeting under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Friday, July 15.

The executive committee met at the military headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo Friday morning and will hold a press conference at 1 pm.

The press conference would expectedly signal what the Marcos administration’s general direction would be. The NTF-ELCAC under former president Rodrigo Duterte went on a red-tagging spree and spurred on piles of complaints against its officials, especially former press undersecretary Lorraine Badoy.

Marcos’ National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos, a retired professor of the University of the Philippines, is the vice chairperson of the NTF-ELCAC and will lead Friday’s press conference. Carlos has said before that red-tagging is unproductive. Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, who is also part of the task force, said red-tagging is dangerous.

The press conference comes after a Facebook post by Badoy accusing “a current NTF-ELCAC official” of “silencing” her.

Marcos, the commander and chairperson of the NTF-ELCAC, had said before he supports the NTF-ELCAC fully.

Aside from Carlos, expected to be in the press conference are Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Andres Centino, acting police chief Vicente Danao, Defense Secretary Jose Faustino, and Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos, among others.

Carlos is also the vice chairperson of the anti-terror council (ATC). Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez is the ATC chairperson.

Watch the press conference here. – Rappler.com