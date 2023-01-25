WATCH: Public, private schools urged to collaborate in addressing learning crisis

How can the private sector help the government in addressing the Philippines' learning crisis? Rappler's Bonz Magsambol files this report.

MANILA, Philippines – Over 150 education leaders and stakeholders gathered in a forum in Makati City on Wednesday, January 25, to discuss the learning crisis in the Philippines and what can be done about it.

The event, organized by PHINMA Education, aimed to identify how the private sector can help the government in addressing the learning poverty in the Philippines.

Learning poverty, as defined by the World Bank, means “being unable to read and understand a simple text by age 10.” A recent World Bank report showed that 9 in 10 Filipino students aged 10 struggle to read a simple text.

Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol files this report. – Rappler.com